Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Cast Will Be Headlined By New Additions Sneha Jain & Harsh Nagar

The highly-anticipated sequel of hit soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will premiere its first episode on the Star Plus on Monday, i.e. October 19, 2020. Produced by Rashmi Sharma telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will serve as a spiritual sequel of the original Star Plus show. The cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will be headlined by Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Rupal Patel, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, read to know about the cast of the daily soap in detail and the characters they'll be playing in the show:

Sneha Jain as Gehna

Although the original Saath Nibhaana Saathiya focused on Gopi Bahu, the trailer of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has revealed that this time around, the show's focus won't be on Gopi but Gehna. Popular Gujarati actor Sneha Jain has been roped in to play the lead role of Gehna in the daily soap. Sneha as Gehna will play the 'Choti Bahu' of Modi family and the wife of Anant Desai.

Harsh Nagar as Anant Desai

Kartik Poornima fame Harsh Nagar will be playing the male lead in Saath Nibhaan Saathiya 2. Harsh as Anant plays the husband of Gehna and the younger son of Praful and Jamna in the daily soap. The sequel of the original Star Plus show will revolve around Gehna and Anant's characters.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Modi

Popular TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be reprising her role as Gopi Jaggi Modi in the sequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. However, in comparison to the original show, Devoleena's character Gopi Bahu will not be headlining the show in its sequel. She will be continuing her role as Ahem's wife and Kokilaben's daughter-in-law in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as well.

Rupal Patel as Kokila Modi

Rupal Patel, who rose to fame after her exemplary performance as a no-nonsense Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, will also be reprising her role in its sequel. Not so long ago Kokilaben had become the talk of the town after musician Yashraj Mukhate turned one of her scenes from the show into a rib-ticking rap song. The video went viral across social media platforms and had left netizens in splits.

Supporting cast of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Mohammad Nazim will reprise his role as Gopi's husband, Jaggi Modi

Jay Pathak will play Anant's elder brother, Pankaj Desai

Akanksha Juneja will play Pankaj's wife, Kanak Desai

Aliraza Namdar will play Anant's father, Praful Desai

Anuradha Aalia Namdar as Anant's mother, Jamna Desai

Vandana Vithlani will also reprise her role as Urmila Shah

