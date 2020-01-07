Celebrate Bipasha Basu's Birthday By Following Her Fitness Routines

Bipasha Basu is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut into Bollywood she has set fashion and fitness goals for all of her fans. As she celebrates her 41st birthday today, here are times when the Raaz actor gave us major fitness goals.

Here are all the ways Bipasha Basu has inspired fitness enthusiasts

Pilates

Bipasha Basu mentioned in an interview with a popular fitness magazine, that the bridge between one’s fitness goals and fitness success is discipline. This is one rule the actor follows when it comes to this intense workout. Apart from her many other celebs too incorporate Pilates in their workout regime. People of all age can undertake this workout and helps in strengthening the core. It also helps to increase flexibility and muscle strength

Yoga

The actor mentioned in an entertainment portal when asked about her fitness, that Yoga is something she does not skip. According to the actor, Yoga helps to increase physical and mental strength. The workouts help to boost immunity and promotes overall wellbeing. It also helps the actor to keep track of her weight and maintain her physique in the way she would want it to be.

Other

Besides the regular workouts, the actor also indulges in Zumba and some basic cardio. In earlier days the actor used to train with weights and complex lifts however over the years she has refrained from doing so. The actor mentioned that she would love to begin weight training however due to her back pain and arthritis it gets difficult for her to do those exercises.

Here are some of the diet plans that she actor mentioned she follows, according to a popular fitness portal.

Breakfast: six eggs, brown toast and fruits. She likes to take a heavy breakfast.

Lunch: Her lunch is simple. It includes dal, fresh vegetables and chapattis. Her foods are made in olive oil.

Evening snacks: Digestive biscuits and a cup of tea.

Dinner: Her dinner is light. It comprises grilled chicken or steamed fish, and green salads

