Harrelson,Theroux To Star In Watergate Series At HBO

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson will make their HBO comeback with ‘The White House Plumbers’, a five-part limited series with the Veep team. The series will depict the Watergate Scandal and is based on the public records and the book “Integrity” by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Mattew Krogh. The series will be directed by the “veep” showrunner David Mandel and will be co-produced between HBO and wiip.

The show is based on the scandal that toppled the Nixon government and how his own political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordan Liddy accidentally toppled the Presidency.

READ | Best HBO Series: A List Of The Best HBO Original Series You Can Binge Watch

According to the media reports, Harrelson will play E. Howard Hunt’s role and G. Gordan Liddy’s character will be played by Theroux. Both the actors will also be the executive producers for the show.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said, “We’re excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House.” She added, “We’re especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started.”

READ | Adorable Pictures Of The Game Of Thrones Cast That You Should Not Miss

The Watergate Scandal was uncovered by two Washington Post journalists, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The scandal began on June 17, 1972, when seven burglars, who were connected to Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign, were arrested in the Democratic National Committee’s office while wiretapping phones and stealing documents. Nixon had to resign eventually.

Justin was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in Drama Series for his last HBO series “The Leftovers”. He was later seen in a Netflix comedy-drama Maniac in 2018.

READ | Grey's Anatomy Fame TR Knight Joins HBO Max Series 'The Flight Attendant'

Woody Harrelson has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his bartender role in “Cheers”. He has also received the Best Actor award nomination in Academy Award for three of his films including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).”

The return of Harrelson through the series might be the “Game Change” as the watergate is based on true reporting by the journalists just like the “True Detective.” After “The Leftovers,” Theroux will eat a full White House meal in his comeback.

READ | Monica Bellucci's Best Looks From Movies Like James Bond And Matrix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.