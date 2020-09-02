Suchita Trivedi Says She Gets Emotional Every Time She Hears 'Indiawaali Maa's' Song; Read

Suchita Trivedi, who plays the role of Kaku in Sony TV's newest daily soap, Indiawaali Maa, recently spoke about how she gets emotional whenever she hears the song, Main Toh Maa Hoon, sung by Harshdeep Kaur, in the show. Harshdeep Kaur is popularly known as "Sufi Ki Sultana."

Suchita Trivedi said that Indiawaali Maa's song, Main Toh Maa Hoon, perfectly defines Kaku and the situation where she wants to be a part of her son Rohan’s life. She further added that the lyrics define Kaku and it resonates with every mother in the country. Furthermore, Suchitra stated that the song is beautifully sung by Harshdeep and added that she automatically gets emotional and starts crying whenever she hears the song. The actor connected to the song on a deeper level and felt that "Maa Toh Aakhir Maa Hai". This song depicts the ideal sentiment for the show, Indiawaali Maa.

About Suchita Trivedi's Indiawaali Maa

Indiawaali Maa focuses how people are always going to need their mothers, no matter how old they get. The show traces the journey of a mother, who balances everything, yet is always open to comfort her family and children. A mother wraps her family with care and warmth and is also the one who brings out a solution to the problems. Along with Suchita Trivedi, Indiawaali Maa cast also features Sheen Savita Dass, Akshay Mhatre, Nitesh Pandey. The show commenced on August 31 and airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

On September 1, Sony TV's official social media handle posted a new promo of the show, featuring Suchita Trivedi. As the video starts, a woman asks Kaku what she will take for Rohan. To which, she replies "methi ka thepla, favourite." Kaku is busy cleaning the kitchen as she dries the utensils. Sharing the new promo, the makers wrote, "Kaku ki tarah, har Indiawaali Maa apne bache ki pasand napasand khoob achi tarah jaanti hai." Soon after, fans flooded the comments section. Check out the video below.

Suchita Trivedi in the new promo:

(With inputs from a PR Agency)

