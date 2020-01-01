Exotic Pasta With Chicken Is A Must-try Dish For All Food Lovers; Check Out Recipe Here

Chicken and pasta lovers are going to love this dish as it includes delicious ingredients along with different types of sausages. You can add everything together and cook the dish or you can boil the pasta in a separate pot and add the sauces is another way to cook. Check out the ingredients to get and instructions to follow below:

Recipe for one-pot exotic pasta with Chicken and Sausages:

Ingredients

400 gr (14 oz) penne.

500 gr (17 oz) skinless chicken thighs.

2 medium spicy sausages.

1 green red pepper chopped.

1 yellow red pepper chopped.

1 large onion chopped.

2-3 garlic cloves chopped.

1 red chilli pepper finely chopped.

1 tablespoon of dried oregano.

1 teaspoon paprika.

1 teaspoon of Cayenne pepper.

1 ball of fresh mozzarella cut in thick pieces.

100 gr (3.5 oz) of Monterey Jack cheese.

3-4 cups of chicken broth (maybe a little more).

4 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil.

Grated parmesan.

Salt and ground pepper.

Instructions :

Cut the sausages and chicken into small pieces. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large frying pan. Add the chicken and cook until brown begins.

Add the sausages, season with pepper, oregano, salt, and cayenne pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add the onion, peppers, and garlic and cook until the vegetables begin to soften. Occasionally give it a stir.

Heat up the broth of the chicken and add a cup into the pan. When it begins to boil, add the penne and make sure they are filled with juices. If not, add the required amount of broth.

Taste the pasta to see if it's cooked to your liking. If not, add a little bit of fresh broth.

Add the mozzarella and Monterey jack pieces and stir well. Let the cheeses melt and serve hot.

