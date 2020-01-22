Pasta Salad Recipe For Your Next Get-together That Will Impress Your Family And Friends

Pasta salad is perfect for picnics and even potluck dinners. The dish has gotten popular over the years in India, so one can even make a big batch of it and store it for lunch throughout the week. Everyone right from children to adults will surely fall in love with this pasta recipe. Pasta salad is said to be one of the easiest dishes to make. This pasta salad is very healthy and mixing veggies will only make it even healthier.

The easiest pasta salad recipe given below is enough to serve 6 to 8 people. The preparation time needed is not more than 15 to 20 minutes. The cooking time is about 8 to 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the dressing of Pasta Salad

1/2 cup

olive oil

1/4 cup

red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons

dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon

granulated sugar

1 clove

garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon

kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon

freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients required for making Pasta Salad

1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped

8 ounces

dried short pasta, such as rotini

8 ounces

cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 small

English cucumber, quartered lengthwise, then thinly sliced crosswise

4 ounces

mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved

4 ounces

salami slices, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips

1/2 cup

pitted kalamata olives, halved

1/4 cup

coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves

How to make Pasta Salad?

Prepare the dressing. Place all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Soften the red onion in the dressing. Add the finely chopped red onion and stir to combine. Set aside to soften while you prepare the rest of the salad. Cook the pasta. Bring 2 quarts of salted water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente — soft with just a bit of chew — about 8 minutes or according to package directions. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath in a large bowl. Quickly cool the pasta. Drain the pasta in a colander and run under cold water. Dunk the colander in the ice bath and set aside to cool for 5 minutes. Place the pasta salad ingredients in a bowl. Drain the pasta well. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella, salami, olives, and parsley. Toss the pasta with the dressing. Add the dressing, including the onions, to the pasta and toss until evenly combined. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate the pasta salad for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to meld before serving.

