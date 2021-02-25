Helly Shah Expresses Gratitude As 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Airs Its 200th Episode

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 recently aired its 200th episode and fans were elated to celebrate the achievement. Helly Shah opened up about how happy and grateful she is for all the love that the viewers have given to the show as well as to her on-chemistry with Rrahul Sudhir. Read along to know what Helly’s reaction was as the show reached the 200th episode milestone.

Helly Shah is overjoyed as Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 airs 200th episode

Within a few months of its premiere, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has become one of the most-watched and loves shows. One of the major reasons for its success is the on-screen chemistry that Helly Shah shares with both her co-actors Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha, although her chemistry with the former is the one that fans have been vouching for. Helly is seen playing the role of Riddhima, while Rrahul and Vishal play the roles of Vansh and Kabir, respectively. The show recently aired its 200th episode and fans are showering the actors and makers with love.

The show’s cast and crew have been thanking fans and the viewers for sending their way love and support. Helly Shah went live through her Instagram handle, where she thanked fans and followers for the appreciation. Alongside, the actor replied to all the posts and comments made by fans for the crew and makers of the show.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, talking about reaching this milestone, Helly expressed that she is so happy and overwhelmed and that this has been an incredible journey so far. She added that there aren’t enough ways for her to thank her cast and crew. She also complimented them for being great at what they do and credited them for the show to be able to complete 200 episodes. Concluding the chat, Helly expressed gratitude towards her fans for showing so much love and support to the actors and makers and for being keen viewers of IMM 2. She also asked the fans to keep loving the show and the actors and to continue watching it.

