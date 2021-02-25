'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 25: Riddhima Is Suspicious Of Daima's Behaviour

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 25 episode, Riddhima finds Daima's behaviour suspicious and follows her. When Anupriya's veil falls off, Riddhima asks her to stop before she could pick up her wig. Just then Riddhima gets a reminder call from the hospital and after she cuts the call, she does not find anyone in front of her. Vansh dreams that Riddhima is dead after Chang stabbed her with a knife. Kabir gives Vansh and handkerchief and tells him that Riddhima would have died had he not saved her. Vansh wonders why Riddhima did not tell him about this.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Kabir then advises Vansh to take care of Riddhima and her child when Vansh snaps back at him and asks him not to interfere. Kabir leaves from there and thinks to himself that he will ruin Vansh's life with the help of Chang and also get closer to Riddhima. Meanwhile, Riddhima yells at Vansh and tells him that he is careless towards her and their child. She then tells Vansh that she thinks Daima is the one who wants to harm her and she is the one who killed Rudra. Vansh says if Riddhima's allegations turn out to be true, he will not leave Daima alive.

Daima is in the kitchen when Vansh and Riddhima reach her and ask her if she was around when Rudra died. She denies and Vansh asks to see Daima's bracelet. Vansh points a gun at Daima when Riddhima says half of her bracelet was in the backyard. Just then Anupriya says her bracelet is not broken and starts creating drama that if they do not trust her she should leave. Vansh stops her and tells Riddhima saying there must be a misunderstanding. Daima smirks because she had heard their conversation earlier.

Vansh wonders who stole the diamonds and his gun gets shot by mistake. Angre comes there and tells him he could hurt himself. Vansh says he's failing in everything and asks Angre if he thinks he's a weak person. Angre says he has never seen a stronger person than Vansh. Riddhima hears the gunshot and comes to see what went wrong. She sees the wound on Vansh's hand and reaches for a bandage. Angre suggests calling the doctor but Vansh says Riddhima will handle it. Riddhima gets emotional and tells Vansh that she feels alone ever since she had got pregnant because he does not care for her. Vansh promises to be with her always. However, when Riddhima starts speaking about the baby, Vansh asks her to change the topic.

