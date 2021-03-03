Saumya Tandon Shares Old Still Of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'; Says 'My Hema Malini Tribute'

On March 2, 2021, Saumya Tandon aka ex Anita Bhabhi, took to her official Instagram handle and reposted a picture from her previous family show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. In the still picture, Saumya can be seen reprising Hema Malini’s iconic Basanti from the epic film, Sholay. She donned a red saree and wore a red rose in her hair. She captioned the picture as, “My Hema Malini tribute”.

Saumya Tandon reposts a still from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

In the picture, one can see Saumya sporting a red saree with a blue border and an embroidered red blouse. She went for subtle makeup and wore a red bindi on her forehead. She accessorised herself with the silver oxidized necklace and a pair of small earrings. Her hair is tied in a low ponytail which is pulled in front and has added a red rose to complete her look. One can also see her flaunting her faded smile in the candid shot.

Saumya is an avid Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 2, 2021, she shared a pair of pictures featuring herself. She can be seen posing on a light blue coloured couch. She sat on the edge flaunting her bright smile. One can see her sporting a pink full-sleeved top which she paired with a black miniskirt. She wore slim belt black high heels and went for subtle makeup. Her straight hair is side-parted and kept open. As for the caption, she penned, “Evening out!”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Gorgeous” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Very Beautifull. Nice pics” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Gorgeous look. Very pretty mam” with heart-eyed face emoticons and shining red hearts. Another one wrote, “Looking hot and ravishing keep glowing” with a fire emoticon.

Saumya Tandon was last seen playing the lead character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the family comedy-drama, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She is also popular for hosting reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Entertainment Ki Raat, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and others. Saumya has also appeared in a Bollywood film titled Jab We Met.

Image Source: Saumya Tandon's Instagram

