Hema Malini To Appear On The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 12 This Weekend

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12, veteran actor Hema Malini will be seen making an appearance on the show. The audience will witness one of the most anticipated nights on the show. Read on to know more about the episode:

Hema Malini to encourage Indian Idol Season 12 contestants

Bollywood actor Hema Malini is all set to appear on the show this weekend. She will be gracing the sets of the show with her elegance. She will be seen getting a grand entry as the audience and everyone on the stage will be applauding for her in huge numbers. The episode will be full of fun and entertainment lined up ahead which will be a mix of laughter, entertainment, and emotions. The actor will be seen giving a few anecdotes from her long film career. She will share some rare gems from her past and encourage the contestants on the show.

The Indian Idol Season 12 contestants will be extremely nervous yet excited to perform in front of the Sholey actor. The judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will be excited to see the contestants perform on the songs of Hema. Hema Malini will be seen performing with the contestants and the judges. Aditya who was missing last week will finally be back on the episode.

Host Aditya Narayan who is known for his witty remarks will be seen adding to the quotient and excitement. In the last week, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh had taken over the stage for him. However, in his recent post, he informed his fans that he was suffering from a gastrocnemius tear in his right calf. He mentioned that he is fine now and will be back in the upcoming episode. He also thanked the couple for taking over in the last two episodes. Watch Hema Malini appear on Indian Idol Season 12 on Sony Entertainment Television at 8.00 PM in the upcoming weekend.

