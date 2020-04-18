Shoma Anand Expresses Joy On Seeing Her Old Self In 'Hum Paanch'

Actress Shoma Anand's show Hum Paanch is back on TV. The actress, on hearing the news, expressed her joy on seeing the younger version of herself. Hum Paanch is a popular 1995 show that highlighted the importance of family. The show was based on the story of a father with five daughters and a dead wife who often pops in his life. Read on to know details on Shoma Anand and her joy on seeing a younger version of herself in the hit show Hum Paanch.

Shoma Anand enjoys seeing a younger version of herself in 'Hum Paanch'

Shoma Anand spoke of the show coming back on TV after 15 long years. She expressed her happiness upon seeing the show herself with family members. Shoma felt the show would bring a burst of good laughter to families in the current testing times. The show will air daily on Zee TV at 12 pm. Shoma spoke of her evolving over the years. She was thrilled to see her old self and co-actors as back then the shooting schedule would make it impossible for her to watch the show.

Shoma found herself reminded of all the good old memories from the show. She also talked about her family watching it daily with her. Shoma also agreed on doing comedy shows again. She found herself wanting to get back on TV if some interesting script comes up her way.

