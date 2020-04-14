Ekta Kapoor Shares A Hilarious Re-run Related Video Call Between Hum Paanch Characters

Ekta Kapoor recently posted that her much-loved show, Hum Paanch, is coming back on Indian television. She also revealed that she was just 17 when she produced the show Hum Paanch. Ekta also posted a hilarious video conversation between the iconic characters Sweety and Kajal Bhai.

Ekta Kapoor reveals details about the re-run of Hum Paanch

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a fun video conversation between the iconic Hum Paanch characters Sweety and Kajal Bhai on her official Instagram handle. In the conversation, they can be seen talking about how the show is returning on Zee TV. The re-run of Hum Paanch started on April 13 and is being telecast from the very beginning. The characters also mentioned the timing of the show which is 12 pm every day. In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has written how people often associated the show Hum Paanch with their childhood and how it was no different for her either. Ekta Kapoor added that she was just 17 when she produced then show and hence it is close to her. She has also shed some light upon how great the characters of this show were. Have a look at the post from Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram here.

About Hum Paanch

Hum Paanch is a television series that aired in India between 1995 and 2006. The plot of this serial revolved around a businessman from Mumbai and how he deals with his five daughters who are always the epicentre of trouble and problems. The show was jointly directed by Nivedita Basu and Kapil Kapoor and was written by Imtiaz Patel. Hum Paanch starred actors like Shoma Anand, Ashok Saraf, Aruna Sangal, and Priyanka Mehra amongst others. The serial was a huge success and is spoken about even today.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

