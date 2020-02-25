Neha Kakkar Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her Childhood Days As 'Choti Neha'

Neha Kakkar has found herself at the centre of the rumour mill, be it for her marriage rumours with Aditya Narayan or her ugly break-up with ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. The singer’s social life has had several up and downs. However, Neha Kakkar keeps her fans happy with a constant dose of her Instagram stories and posts.

In a recent interview, Neha Kakkar revealed that she believes in leaving the past behind. Adding to this, she shared an adorable picture of her toddler days.

Neha Kakkar posts an adorable picture of her toddler days

In the picture, Neha Kakkar is unrecognisable. The picture dates back to before she could even walk.

In the picture, baby Neha is smiling in the picture, playing with the toys and with a strategically placed flower on the back. Neha Kakkar’s childhood picture invited some reactions from her followers. Some of them commented how cute the picture was and some of them posted heart ey emoji on the picture. Some were curious about what year the photo was taken in.

Here is the picture that Neha Kakkar posted on her Instagram

Neha Kakkar shared the picture with her followers and wrote, “Jis bhi haal mein the Mumma Papa ne Humein Humesha Khush Rakha ❤️🙏🏼 Lucky to have the Best Parents in the world!! 🙌🏼 Love You Maa Papa ❤️ #HappyChildrensDay #NehaKakkar #ChotiNehu #KakkarFamily.” Neha Kakkar's caption is proof that she adorns her parents. She mentioned her love for her parents in the caption. She also wished her followers on Children's Day as the post was shared on the day.

Neha often shares glimpses into her private life with her fans

