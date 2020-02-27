Lauren From 'Love Is Blind' Is Extremely Popular, Here Is All You Need To Know About Her

Netflix recently released its new show titled Love Is Blind, which premiered on Feb 13, 2020. The concept of the show revolves around the stories of 30 men and 30 women who are in search of love and are looking out for a deep connection. However, what's new about it is that the contestants do not have the slightest idea of how the other person looks like. The contestants get to know each other without coming face-to-face, and can only reveal their faces after the proposal happens. Lauren Speed is one of the 30 female contestants of Love Is Blind. Read to find out more about Lauren.

Everything you need to know about Lauren from Love Is Blind

Lauren from Love Is Blind is a 32-year-old producer, director, content creator and model who had been in a long-distance relationship before she entered the show. Because of having a long-distance relationship in the past, Speed feels that she knows how to heavily rely upon conversations and keeping the spark alive. She also admitted that she is emotionally shut down and has her walls up, but is also sure that she can 100% fall in love with someone without getting the opportunity to see them because she believes in a true connection, and it is all that matters to her. She also ended up falling in love with a contestant from the show named Cameron Hamilton and also took to social media to share a clip from the show wherein they seem to be getting married to each other.

Along with the video clip, Lauren captioned it writing, "Talk about an out-of-body experience! It was the weirdest feeling... have you ever felt like you were watching yourself but at the same time super present in the moment. What an amazing emotional ride... A little less than 12 hours from the finale episode of #LoveIsBlind on @netflix!

