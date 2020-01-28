The Debate
Comedian Kapil Sharma's NET WORTH Is Unbelievable: Read Details

Kapil Sharma, one of the highest-paid actors of Indian television has an envious bank balance. Check out how much is Kapil Sharma's net worth. Read on.

Comedian Kapil Sharma made headlines as he featured in the Forbes highest-earning Celebrities of 2019 list. The comedian, who featured in the Forbes list for the second time, reportedly earned about Rs. 34.98 crores in 2019. The stand-up comedian, who dabbles multiple roles in the entertainment industry, reportedly has a net worth of about Rs. 170 crores and an annual income of more than Rs. 30 crores. Here is all you need to know about Kapil Sharma's net worth. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kapil Sharma's net worth is about Rs. 170 crores 

Kapil Sharma, who rose to fame with Star One's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, started his stint on television by winning the comedy reality show. After which the comedian performed various comedy gigs in television shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, among others. Apart from hosting comedy specials, Kapil Sharma also has a production house, K9 Productions, which is into producing Punjabi films. 

According to reports, the actor charges about Rs. 80 lakhs to Rs. 90 lakhs per episode for Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports also add that The Kapil Sharma Show gang also performs solo and a private show in and around the world for about Rs. 80 lakhs. Apart from making big bucks through hosting, the comedian makes some money through brand endorsements. According to reports, Kapil charges about a crore for brand endorsements. The comedian has associated with brands like Honda, OLX, Policy Bazaar, and others in the past. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kapil Sharma's major investments 

Apart from earning big bucks through his television stint, the comedian owns multiple real estate properties around the world. According to the reports, Kapil Sharma's Mumbai's residence costs about Rs. 8 crores. Other than real estate investments, the comedian also has an impressive collection of cars. Reportedly, he owns a Mercedes Benz S Class and Volvo XC 90 that cost Rs. 1.19 crores and Rs. 1.3 crores respectively. 

The popular comedian, who hosts the popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV has an animated movie in the line. According to the reports, the comedian will be lending his voice for Tarun Manshukani's Koochie Koochie Hota Hai. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee by 2021. 

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

