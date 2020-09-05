'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 4, 2020: Dushyant Threatens Prachi’s Family

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television show. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has amassed a huge fan-base. It stars actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as the lead characters. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 4, 2020. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 3, 2020: Prachi Is Released From Jail

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 4

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 4 episode starts with Rhea telling everyone that she is doing fine. Aaliya seizes the opportunity to leave from there secretly. Vikram goes on to tell Rhea that her Bhuji has gone to the office. Rhea also goes on to congratulate Prachi. Rhea further says that she has some important work with Buji. Meanwhile, Vikram thanks Pragya for letting Prachi join the office again to which Pragya says that it was her own decision. Pallavi who is also present with them says that if she would have been in Pragya's place, she would not have let Ranbir join the office. On the other hand, Beeji tells Pallavi that Maya's father is preparing for the wedding.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 2, 2020: Abhi And Ranbir Catch Sanju

Dushyant threatens Prachi, Shahana, and Sarita Ben

Beeji also reveals that Maya's father is insisting on getting the wedding done the next day. Pallavi reveals her entire conversation with Beeji to Vikram. Sarita Ben asks Shahana to call Pragya to know when she will be arriving. When Prachi comes home, Sarita Ben asks her about Pragya. Prachi also reveals the real thief to be Sanju. Dushyant arrives at their place and threatens Prachi, Shahana, and Sarita Ben to not attend Ranbir and Maya's wedding which is all set to happen on the next day. He further says that everyone's mood will be spoiled if they attend the marriage.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 1, 2020: Abhi Tries To Get Prachi Out On A Bail

Rhea announces that she will go on to stop the marriage. Ranbir tells her that he has tried several things to stop this marriage but is unable to do so. Ranbir further worries by telling Rhea that Maya's family is strong and influential and they will make this wedding happen at any cost. Rhea goes on to ask Pallavi and Aaliya for help in stopping Ranbir and Maya's wedding.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 26, 2020: Abhi Catches The Real Theives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.