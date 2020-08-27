'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 26, 2020: Abhi Catches The Real Theives  

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on August 26, 2020.

The episode starts as Vikram comes to Ranbir and asks if he can help him. Vikram says that he knows Ranbir is helping Prachi and is sure that she must be innocent then. Vikram says that he has promised Abhi that he will not doubt her. Vikram apologizes for Pallavi’s harsh words and asks Ranbir about what happened with the investigation and what can he do for him. Abhi says that it is of no use as nobody knows what exactly happened on that day. Abhi says if someone thinks wrong about his family then he feels bad, and Prachi is his family too.

Next day, Abhi asks Vikram if the private investigator John called, to which Vikram says no, he said that he will call Abhi. Ranbir asks Abhi if he is going for the event, to which Abhi says yes. John calls Abhi and informs him that the thieves are Santosh and Abhay. The two were in jail six months ago and they committed small thefts. John says that he will send their address to Abhi. As Abhi gets the address, they all go to the address together. Looking at the place, Ranbir asks if they have come to the right address.

As Aryan asks everyone to concentrate on the work, Vikram says that he can’t concentrate. The goons, Santosh and Abhay arrive over there and hear them talking. As the thieves are about to run, they see them and start to run behind them. As Ranbir catches the thief, the thief says that their boss will not leave them. The thieves are about to run when Abhi comes there and hits them, and the thieves fall down in an unconscious state.

Vikram says that they can’t go to jail, and asks the others to check them and their pulse. Aryan says that they are dead. Abhi calls Prachi and asks Aryan to be quiet. He asks her if she can come home as there are two surprises for her, to which Prachi says okay. Prachi tells Shahana that Mehra sir is calling them home. As Shahana says that maasi is not at home, Prachi says that they shall leave a note for her. Ranbir informs everyone that they are alive and Vikram suggests that they shall hand them over them to them Police. Abhi says that he has called Prachi and asked her to come home. Abhi says if they take them to the police station then their boss will take them away, and they will never come to know about their boss.

They take the two thieves home. Vikram calls Pallavi, and she says that she will call the doctor to check on the thieves. As Rhea and Aaliya come there, Rhea gets shocked on seeing them. Stay tuned.

