'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Sept 7: Preeta Manages To Prove She’s Karan’s Wife

Kundali Bhagya is a popular television show that is airing on Zee TV. Currently, there are more than 750 episodes of the show and the fans have been certainly loving it. People have also switched to reading updates to be up-to-date with what is happening in the popular show. To keep you updated, we too have written down Kundali Bhagya written update for September 7, 2020. A number of unexpected twists and turns took place in this episode. Read more to know what happened in Kundali Bhagya September 7 episode.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 4: Karan Call The Cops On Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Sept 7 episode written update

The episode starts with Preeta taking the NGO workers with her to the Luthra house. She tells them her grievances on how despite being Karan's lawful wife, he nor his family is accepting her. Preeta also calls out Mahira who is trying to create a wedge between her and Karan. Karan warns Preeta to leave his house but the latter refuses. Meanwhile, Prithvi reaches Preeta's house in a drunk state and refuses to leave without meeting the latter. Srishti then goes on to beat Prithvi and tells him that Preeta is in the Luthra house. On the other hand, Karan is about to call the police to get Preeta arrested but Rishabh stops him from doing so.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 3, 2020: Preeta Wants To Do Her Griha Pravesh

Preeta proves being married to Karan

Prithvi then reaches the Luthra house and tells Sherlyn that she has to make sure that Preeta is sent away from the Luthra house. But Prithvi too, flees from the spot when he hears the police sirens appraoching. Karan becomes pleased when the police officer turns out to be one of his fans. Karan asks her to arrest Preeta for trying to kill his father and plotting to kidnap his brother. Preeta defends herself to the police by telling him that she is innocent and that Karan also does not have any proof that she has committed those crimes.

Mahira then challenges Preeta to prove that she is Karan's wife. Preeta goes on to show two videos to the police which proves that she tied the knot with Karan twice. The police officer then believes Preeta is telling the truth. She also warns Karan that she will be forced to arrest him if he does not accept Preeta as his wife.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 2: Preeta Approaches A Women's NGO

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update for September 1, 2020: Sarla Asks Preeta To Leave Her House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.