Vivian Dsena Reveals Reason Behind Quitting Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian Dsena made his television debut in Kasamh Se and is now among the most famous actor in the Indian television industry. He is popularly known for shows such as as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 8. Recently, he shocked many of his fans as he left Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is a well-known show. Read to know the reason.

Here is why Vivian Dsena left Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian, who played Harman Singh has been a part of the show for about three years and has received praises for his performance. The actor has an applaudable track record with consecutive super-hit shows. In an interview with a leading daily, Vivian revealed why he quit the show and the reason why he is disappointed with the television fraternity.

Vivian said that he is upset about how many people in the industry disregard his hard work and think that the reason behind his success is his sheer luck. The actor said that he can be lucky only sometimes, but not always. He added that he has at least some talent, and that is why the shows he is on do well on TRP charts and catches everyone’s attention. Sharing his dissatisfaction about people ignoring his determination, Vivian said that hard work and dedication are involved in whatever is done, but many people fail to notice that. A person cannot be lucky for so many years, he added. Reportedly, one the reason of him leaving the show is also because it took a leap of 20 years.

Will Vivian do another show?

When asked about if he would still continue to do romantic love stories, he clarified that he has no intention of doing the same thing onscreen. However, the actor did mention that he will reconsider his decision only if there is a sequel of his previous shows like Pyar Ki Ek Kahani or Madhubala — Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. But, Vivian had refused to be a part of the second installment of any other hit show that had some other actor as its lead-in previous season. Vivian Dsena expressed this desire to go ahead with a fresh concept and a new show, as there will be no pressure on him of making it a hit as compared to its earlier season.

