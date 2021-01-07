Here's Helly Shah's Whopping Net Worth Details As She Celebrates Her 25th Birthday

Helly Shah is a popular Indian television actor who is known best for her role in Swaragini. The actor has a huge fan base on social media where her fans flood her posts with love and appreciation for the actor. As she celebrates her 25th birthday today, let us take a look at her net worth.

Helly Shah's Net worth

According to media portal Top Planet Info, Helly Shah’s net worth is estimated at $ 2 million. This amount, when converted to INR equals to a sum of over Rs 15 crores.

Helly Shah's income source

The major source of income for Helly Shah is through her career in acting. According to a report in the media portal, the actor earns up to Rs 40,000 to 50,000 for one episode. The actor also earns money through brand endorsements and by appearing at various events and ceremonies.

Helly Shah's career in the entertainment industry

Helly Shah dipped her toes in the entertainment industry in the year 2010. The actor was seen in Zindagi Ka Har Rang..Gulaal then she went on to do Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which she portrayed the character of Shruti. Other than these, she has appeared in Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi and Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, among others.

Helly Shah was recently seen in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is currently being seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. In the show, she is seen as Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania.

Helly Shah has also been featured in a short film. the movie is titled Happy Birthday and released in the year 2020. The film was directed by Seema Desai.

Awards won by Helly Shah

Helly Shah has won Best Actor award for Devanshi in the year 2017. She has also won a couple of awards for her negative role in the series Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.

Helly Shah's age

Helly Shah was born on January 7, 1996. She celebrates her 25th birthday today.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Helly Shah's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

