Here's How Praveen Kumar Sobti Bagged The Role Of Bheem in 'Mahabharat'; Read

While Mahabharat is breaking several records with its epic re-run during the lockdown, the stars starring in the series have also been interacting with fans on social media. Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who essayed the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, talked to a leading daily and shared on how he was cast in the role of Bheem in the show. Read here to know about how Praveen Kumar Sobti became the Bheem.

How Praveen Kumar Sobti got the role of Bheem in Mahabharat

Praveen Kumar Sobti played the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. He is a four-time Asian Games medalist who won 2 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze and also represented India in two Olympics. He recently talked to a leading daily and shared how he bagged the role of Bheem. He said that one day his friend called him and told him that BR Chopra was making Mahabharat and he was having a tough time looking for someone to play Bheem.

Praveen Kumar then went on to say that Chopra was looking for a man with a good physique and acting experience. Praveen's friend also suggested that he should apply for the role. After this, Praveen Kumar Sobti took an appointment to meet BR Chopra. He further said that as soon as the director saw him, he signed him. He then added that his physique was good but his voice was a problem for the role.

Praveen Kumar Sobti overcame the problem when he bagged the role of Bheem. He mentioned that he delivered a few dialogues for a couple of days but a few days later the crew told him that they were going to get a dubbing artist to the voice over. After listening to this, he got angry.

Praveen then added that he was not a statue and that he would have not done the role if he is not doing his own dialogues. He then took one week's time from BR Chopra to practice. Praveen mentioned that he took this time and read Mahabharat Granth. He also expressed that he used to read the lines from the book loudly and would write down the difficult words and would repeat them out loud. After a week, he impressed everyone on the set and this is how he got the role.

