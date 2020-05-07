'Mahabharat' Actor Puneeti Issar Experienced Real Injuries Essaying Dhuryodhan On Set

Puneet Issar is popular for having essayed the heinous mythological villain, Duryodhan, in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. The actor’s work is still looked upon for his acting, expressions, and dialogue delivery. He is known for his spearheaded movements and fight scenes as well. Puneet Issar revealed in an interview with a news publication that he actually wished to essay the character in the epic drama. The interview also revealed that his climax scene took great efforts with blood, sweat and tears to finish the shoot. The final scene was between Bheem essayed by Praveen Kumar and Dhuryodhan essayed by Issar.

Also Read | Mahabharat Written Update May 4 And 5: Bhim Kills Ten Kaurava Brothers

Puneet Issar on shooting for Mahabharat

In the interview with a news publication, Puneet Issar got candid and spoke about how he always wanted to essay Duryodhan. However, at first, the makers wanted to rope him for the character of Bheem. However, he was hooked onto Duryodhan’s character as he connected to the story better. He also revealed that Mukesh Khanna was another choice for Duryodhan’s role but he was unwilling to essay a negative role. Puneet took a sigh of relief when his suggestion of casting Praveen Kumar, the Asian Games discus gold medallist was positively considered. Issar was finally finalised to play Duryodhan on-screen.

Also Read | Kiran Joneja Conveys Gratitude To Audiences Over 'so Much Love' For 'Mahabharat' Character

The hardship of the actor did not stop there as he also faced some real injuries on set. When Mahabharat was being shot, there were no suspension cables or wires to help the actors enhance their fight scenes. The jumps and punches were real. He faced the Asian Champion in the last battle. The climax scene was shot for over 20 days and every day there were new injuries, according to the actor. Puneet Issar said everything that was seen in the show was shot in real-time.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Singing Mahabharat Song In 1989 Leaves Fans Stunned; Watch Viral Video

He also added that he received negative comments on his portrayal of Duryodhan. People called him ‘evil’ at the time. However, he brushed it off by taking it as a compliment. He was glad of the fact that his acting was at par to be actually termed evil outside of the set.

Also Read | 'Mahabharat' Written Update May 5 And 6: Arjun Defeats Bhishma Pitamah

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.