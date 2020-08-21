'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's' Cooker Scene Turned Into A Rap Song Is A Laugh Riot; Watch

A recent Saath Nibhaana Saathiya meme cum rap song has lately been going viral on social media. A musician called Yashraj Mukhate recreated a dramatic scene from the Star Plus serial with a catchy tune and striking beats. The song was quick to be shared by various meme pages as people found it hilarious and addictive at the same time. A number of Internet users have expressed how impressed they are with the meme and creativity in music.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya meme that must not be missed

A musician named Yashraj Mukhate recently created a Saath Nibhaana Saathiya rap song and people cannot have enough of it. He took a dramatic scene from the serial where Kokilaben confronts Gopi Bahu about a kitchen mishap and finds out that Rashi is the real culprit. In the video, Kokilaben is trying to find out who left the chickpeas or channe unattended on the gas stove. Turns out, Rashi planned the entire sequence to put Gopi bahu in a tricky spot and make her look bad in the family.

Kokilaben’s voice modulation in various parts of the sketch has been used creatively to make an effective rap song. Yashraj Mukhate has also added a few beats which stick around in the minds of the listeners for a long time. He has also sung certain parts of the song that fall in the background and give the melody a pumping effect. The artist has given the video a quirky touch by playing with the dramatic effect in the scene. He appears with a smile throughout the video, giving out pleasant and soothing energy.

In the comments section of the post, people have been appreciating Yashraj’s creativity and musical talent. One of the internet users has also written that the scene made her curious about the ill behaviour of Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. A few other users have mentioned how addictive the tune is and how it is better than most memes created these days. A bunch of people have been rooting for the musician and are of the stance that he deserves an award for this masterpiece.

