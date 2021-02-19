Here's Where 'Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri' Serial's Cast Has Featured In

Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri is the latest ZEE Marathi serial that has the audience hooked. This new ZEE Marathi show revolves around the death of a famous actor. The circumstances of this death are quite mysterious and has piqued the curiosity of the police officials and fans. The Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri serial's cast has a blend of notable names from the Marathi film and TV industry and several new faces as well. So here some of the films and TV shows the cast of Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri has previously worked in.

Here’s where you have seen the Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri serial's cast before

1. Mansi Salvi as ISP Revati Borkar

Manasi Salvi is one of the most famous faces in the Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri serial's cast. Mansi has worked in Marathi, Hindi film and TV shows. She is prominently known for her role as Shubhra Shastri in the 2007 Marathi show Asambhav. She has also worked in the Ekta Kapoor TV show Pavitra Rishta as Aashna Kirloskar. Mansi also featured in Marathi films like Aai Shappath, Khel Mandala, and Asa Mee Ashi Tee.

2. Sushant Shelar as Ajay

Sushant Shelar is mostly known for being a contestant on a popular Marathi reality show. Apart from this reality show stint, Sushant has worked in Marathi films like Duniyadari and Classmate. In Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri, Sushant’s character is one of the prime suspects in the death of the famous actor.

3. Smita Gondkar as Sanjana

Smita Gondkar first grabbed the attention of the audience when she starred in the Pappi De Parula music video. She also starred alongside her Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri co-star Sushant Shelar in the popular Marathi reality show. Smita has also starred in Marathi films like Mumbaicha Dabewala, Hip Hip Hurrah, and Bayko No.1.

4. Kishor Kadam

Kishor Kadam is another prominent personality in the Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri cast. Kadam has worked in both Hindi and Marathi films. He played the role of Pandoba in the award-winning Marathi film Natarang. He has featured in Hindi films like Black Friday, Special 26, and Baby. In 2014, he starred in the Marathi film Fandry and earned praises from the critics and the audience.

