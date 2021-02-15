TMKOC's Jethalal Speaks In Marathi, Brings Wave Of Laughter On Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra

TMKOC’s Jethalal never misses out on a chance to make fun of Bhide. The TMKOC cast recently appeared on an episode of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. During their appearance on the show, Bhide and Jethalal are both suggesting names for a newborn child. Jethalal’s hilarious attempt at speaking Marathi and trolling TMKOC's Bhide results in a huge wave of laughter.

TMKOC's Jethalal speaks Marathi on Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been entertaining television viewers for more than a decade. The members of the Gokuldham Society have become an integral part of many people’s lives. Recently, a few Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast members made guest appearance on the Marathi comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

On the show, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast members seem to have had a jolly time. But one incident stands out amongst all. In one of the sketches on the show, a couple can be seen asking TMKOC's Bhide and other cast members name suggests for their baby boy. Bhide suggests the name, “Shandilya”. His suggestion does sit well with the couple and it soon becomes the starting point of a joke.

Soon TMKOC’s Jethalal suggests the name “Rochak” to the couple. Bhide tries to make fun of him and pronounces it in a Marathi as well as Gujarat accent. TMKOC’s Jethalal hilariously answers Bhide in Marathi and his attempt at the language brings in a huge wave of laughter. Watch this entire incident in this Instagram video below:

Moving on, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is ready to mark the comeback of a pivotal member. According to Koimoi’s report, Disha Vakani could be making her comeback as Dayaben on the show. The media portal’s report also suggests that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma makers are planning a huge story arc to mark Disha’s comeback as Dayaben on the show. Disha Vakani took a leave from the show since she was worried about contracting COVID-19 and further infecting her newborn baby. But now no official news has been given yet about Disha Vakani’s comeback on the show.

