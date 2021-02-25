'High On Love': Rubina Dilaik Grooves To Boss Lady Rubina; Shares Video

Chotti Bahu actor Rubina Dilaik just posted her victory dance on her Instagram account after winning a major reality TV show. She danced to the song Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik Anthem by Roach Killa. The song was made to show support to Rubina while she was participating in the show.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's video:

Rubina Dilaik grooved to her own anthem in celebration of winning a reality TV show. She posted a video of herself dancing to the Roach Killa song at her homecoming party. In her video, she wrote "M Lovin' It" while grooving to the song's catchy beats. Rubina Dilaik's video has already gained more than 4,45,000 views. Fans reacted calling her 'Rubina The Queen', gorgeous and sharing heart emoticons.

Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik's video Anthem

Roach Killa created a song dedicated to Rubina Dilaik on 24 January 2021. The video started with Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik thanking Rubina's fans for their support and love towards Rubina. The song appreciates Rubina's attitude while she was a participant in the show.

A glimpse into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram handle

On February 23, 2021, Rubina posted photos and videos from her welcome party. In a video, she showed off the decorations that her family including her husband Abhinav Shukla arranged for her celebrations. The living room of her home was filled with twinkling lights and a large display of letters spelling 'RUBY' was placed on her balcony. Rubina was overwhelmed with happiness in the video as she captioned it 'love'.

A huge board saying 'Welcome Home Boss Lady' was kept in the centre of her living room. Her family organised a cake in the shape of the trophy that she won. Actors Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar also joined in Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's celebrations.

On February 22, 2021, Rubina shared a picture of herself gleaming with joy as she posed with the trophy that she received on winning the show. In the picture, she wore a golden tulle dress with puffy sleeves and minimal makeup. Her hair was pulled back and styled in a puff as she smiled for the camera. The photo garnered more than 8,97,000 likes.

