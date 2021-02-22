A Sneak Peek Into Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Home In Mumbai

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have become popular celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have going strong since then. They live in Rustomjee Elanza, Malad West in Mumbai. Take a glimpse at Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s home.

A sneak peek into Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s home

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been quite active on their Instagram handle. The latter recently posted a picture of his wife which also gives a glimpse at their house. It shows their balcony and living room decorated with lights.

Rubina also shared a video of the same place. She is seen with her mother and near her green coloured sofa. There is also a glance at her living room, where her fridge and a small table is seen.

Rubina Dilaik’s home view is shared by the actor in her previous Instagram posts. During the quarantine time, she often used for shares videos from the house. In the video below, Rubina is seen in her kitchen making three different dishes. Her kitchen has an all-black setting.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen at a cosy place in their house. The two were making a special Maharashtrian sauce. The place has a mattress on the ground with a wooden background.

Rubina Dilaik’s house has a specially gardened balcony done by the actor herself. She posted a video on her Instagram handle on how she takes care of her plants. The balcony was seen wrapped up with lights and she further decorated it with plants.

Rubina Dilaik’s house has a small glass table which is seen in many of her posts. The actor utilizes it for various purposes. In one video she is seen making carrot cake on it, while in another one she is playing a game on it.

