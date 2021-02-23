Rubina Dilaik Asks 'What Is Pawri?' As Buddy Srishty Rode Films Viral Meme With Her

Television actor Rubina Dilaik and best buddy Srishty Rode have now joined the viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme fest. This comes just a day after Rubina Dilaik reunited with close friends and family post winning a recently concluded reality TV show. Amidst the celebration, Rubina along with Punar Vivah actor Srishty Rode recreated their own ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ version.

Rubina Dilaik’s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’

On Tuesday, February 23, Srishty Rode, took to Instagram, to share their quirky version of the recently viral meme. The clip begins with Srishty introducing himself, and later the camera moves towards Rubina. It seems that Rubina was yet unaware of the viral meme, as she asks “What is this Pawri?”. In the end, Srishty screams ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ on the top of her voice while embracing Rubina in a tight hug.

The duo appears to have spent a gala time with each other. In the caption, Rode mentions that she is extremely ‘proud’ of Dilaik for winning a reality show. She welcomed her with a sweet note that reads,

And she asked what is this Pawri? 🤣🤣 welcome back to this world Hahahha @rubinadilaik it will still take you sometime to settle in here! So sooo soooooo proud of you Boss Lady!

In another picture shared by her, the duo can be seen posing alongside each other with a backdrop filled with pink balloons. While Rode has donned an olive green jumpsuit, on the other hand, Rubina paired her blue top with white shorts. Both the ladies can be seen carrying a contagious smile as the camera captures them. Check out the photo shared by her below:

Even Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla went on to share pictures of their celebration online with fans. Posing against a floral background, Anubhav looks dapper in a striped shirt. The photo sees the couple looking in opposite directions while striking a pose. With the picture, Abhinav thanked his fan army for always showering love on them.

Celebrations along with lot of gratitude to the fans and public who supported us and showered so much love. #rubinadilaik

