Rubina Dilaik Throws Party Following Reality Show Win, Says 'Celebrations With My People'

Rubina Dilaik, who recently won a popular television reality show hosted a house party celebrating the win. On Feb 23, the actor took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into the celebratory event. Several acclaimed television personalities were spotted at Rubina Dilaik and beau Abhinav Shukla's party. Sharing the glimpses of celebrations on social media, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Celebrations with my people".

Celebs like Gazala Shaikh Khan, Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Kriti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla, Gautam Hegde, Hussain Kuwajerwala, among many others were spotted in Rubina Dilaik's photos. The actor's house was decorated with balloons. The words in the balloons read as "Boss N Boss Lady".

Rubina was also surprised with a trophy cake to celebrate her win; which read "super proud". The star stunned in a casual outfit. She wore a black tee, paired with white shorts. On the other hand, beau Abhinav Shukla was seen in a white and black lining shirt, sported with dark shade pants.

A peek into Rubina Dilaik's winning celebration

Also Read | A sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's home in Mumbai

Abhinav Shukla congratulates wife Rubina

As wishes were pouring in for Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram handle and congratulated the former. He shared a quirky still with the star and wrote a note in the caption. In this Instagram post, Abhinav and Rubina are seen posing in front of the banner that said, "Welcome home boss lady".

As seen in the caption, Abhinav Shukla wrote, "Celebrations along with lot of gratitude to the fans and public who supported us and showered so much love. #rubinadilaik". The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor also shared a picture of Rubina, wherein the latter was spotted holding her winning trophy. She stunned in an all-black outfit. One can also spot a huge sign light, placed in their balcony that read as "Ruby". Sharing the image on Instagram, Abhinav wrote, "My Winner #rubinadilaik" in his caption.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's net worth is sure to stun fans of the 'Shakti' actor; take a look

Also Read | Was Rubina Dilaik in 'Jeannie Aur Juju'? Know all about her character

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik hits out at claims made about husband Abhinav, says 'I will not leave them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.