Himanshi Khurana Shares A Video Of Her Going For Shoot On A Wheelchair; Netizens React

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to share a video of her on a wheelchair. The actor also went on to explain where she’s going on the wheelchair. Seeing this post, fans are sure going to be worried about Himanshi.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Himanshi shared a video of her on a wheelchair. Along with the video, the actor also went on say, “when ur on a wheelchair but the shoot is important”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor also shares several pictures, videos, stories giving fans and glimpse into her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a selfie of her where she looks stunning. In the post, Himanshi can be seen giving intense look and is seen sporting a black turtle neck outfit. She also completed her look with middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and glossy lips. Along with the post, the actor also penned a long note talking about her life and dream. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and positive comments. Some of the users went on to reveal how stunning the actor looked in the photo, while some went on to talk about the actor’s projects and acting skills.

Some fans were also left speechless as they just commented with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is so cute”, while the other one said, “gorgeous”. Take a look at a few captions below.

On the work front

Asim Riaz and Himanshi recently featured in a romantic music video titled “Afsos Karoge” which released on September 3, 2020. The song portrays Asim and Himanshi as former lovers who cross the paths of their college reunion. They get memories from their history when the two see each other, and how they spent time together.

While the two get nostalgic, they don't talk to each other as the character of Himanshi thinks her ex has moved on in life. The song was sung by Stebin Ben, written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the video was directed by Yaadu Brar. Watch the video below.

