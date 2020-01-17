The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Love, Himanshi Khurana, To Enter The Show As A Guest?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 - Asim Riaz's love, Himanshi Khurana is set to make her comeback to the Bigg Boss house after being eliminated from the show in December.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, who had entered the Big Boss as a wild card contestant, was evicted from the house in December, last month. It is now learnt that Himanshi will be making a comeback to Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. The Punjabi singer re-entering the house has spread a wave of excitement among her fans and especially, the Kashmiri lad Asim Riaz, who must be in a celebratory mode after hearing the news.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Has A Special Message For Sidharth Shukla

The viewers seem to be very excited about Himanshi's return and it is believed that the fans who love the duo as a couple would be certainly looking forward to seeing them on the show together again. When Himanshi was eliminated from the house, Asim Riaz was having a hard time on the show controlling his emotions. Asim Riaz was reportedly madly in love with the Punjabi singer ever since she had entered the house as a wild card contestant and was very supportive of her throughout the game. The actor-model had even confessed his love to her. While Himanshi Khurana respected his feelings, she had revealed that she was already in a relationship with someone. However, the duo was reportedly very fond of each other in the house during their stay. Even after her eviction from the show, Himanshi Khurana continued to show her support for Asim Riaz and would also lash out at the ones who questioned their equation.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Shehnaaz Gill Uses Friends Selfishly, Sidharth Shukla Reacts

Bigg Boss 13: Here's how fans reacted to the news of Himanshi Khurana re-entering the house:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Khurana Part Ways With Her Boyfriend For Asim Riaz?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Did Parag Tyagi Lie To Asim Riaz About Himanshi Khurrana’s Breakup?

Image credits: Twitter | Himanshi Khurana

 

 

