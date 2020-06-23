Himanshi Khurana Mourns The Sad Demise Of Her Fan; Check Tweet

Many hotspots in India are still under lockdown and many celebrities are indulging in different activities to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some celebs have been sharing videos and pictures of themselves working out, cooking, playing games with their kids, seeing movies, and are also interacting with fans. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter and mourn the death of one of her fans. Take a look at the post here

Himanshi Khurana mourns death of a fan

On June 23, a fan club posted a screenshot of one of Himanshi and Asim's fan who died due to the novel Coronavirus. The fan club wrote how the fan was one of the most active members of the fan following and was one of the most positive persons. The fan club mourned the death and shared screenshots of her profile. In the screenshots, the fan has written and shared the good things she had to say about Himanshi and Asim. Take a look at the tweet here.

I'm deeply saddened by the news of @Arora16Stuti passing.😢



She was one of the most positive persons on Twitter and a crazy #AsiManshi shipper @imrealasim @realhimanshi u lost one of ur true fan today #RIPStuti 🙏 u will b missed pic.twitter.com/RkVda04k38 — Team AsiManshi (@TeamAsiManshiFC) June 22, 2020

Himanshi then replied to this fan account as she wrote, "rest in peace" with a couple of sad face emojis. Take a look at her tweet here.

☹️😞 rest in peace https://t.co/ED8uA3ZkCf — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) June 22, 2020

Apart from this, Himanshi had recently shared a picture where she is seen adorning wedding bangles. This post led fans to think that the couple has gotten married amid the lockdown. In this post, she was seen sporting a casual multi-coloured shirt and a blue denim outfit. The only thing about the picture that stood out was the red wedding bangles. Take a look at the post here.

As soon as the picture was posted fans began to ask the Himanshi if she and Asim Riaz have gotten married to each other. Himanshi Khurana had not captioned pictures which only led fans to think why the post was done. Several fans assumed that the couple has gotten married in secret to avoid paparazzi attention.

Fans also assumed that it could have been true as Himanshi previously posted a picture that had a romantic quote just before she posted the picture with the wedding bangles. The couple was recently seen dancing in the video song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Only time will tell what the couple has kept things under wraps or no.

