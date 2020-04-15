'Nach Baliye 10': Sidharth-Shehnaaz To Recreate 'Bigg Boss' Magic With Asim-Himanshi?

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months, Bigg Boss season 13 ended nearly two months ago. However, the contestants of the show still manage to entertain their fans on social media, as they often post pictures and updates fans with work announcements. Recently, it was reported by a leading news portal, the Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurrana and Paras-Mahira will be next seen together in the much-loved reality dance show, Nach Baliye.

As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in the three Bigg Boss 13 pairs for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan is producing Nach Baliye 10

Journey post Bigg Boss

After playing star-crossed lovers in a music video titled Baarish, Bigg Boss 13 contestants and “good friends” Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to share screen space together for an untitled Punjabi entertainer. Asim Riaz, too, shared screen space with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a special music video, Mere Angne Mein. If reports are to be believed, Asim Riaz has some Bollywood projects lined up.

The Bigg Boss 13's runner-up had also revealed a poster of another music video, which also features Himanshi Khurana. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 50-million-view mark on YouTube. Take a look:

Fans react:

#HumTumAurQuarantineWithSid#SidHearts if u r feeling bored please go and watch #BhulaDunga ... And Lyrical also



Yaad hai na.. 100M hone k baat Sid k surprise 😍

Keep streaming.. Don't stop



Links: https://t.co/ctOQSb6Gls pic.twitter.com/d0yJ8uow1s — Asang Pongen #Sidfangirl haq se😍 (@AsangPongen1) April 14, 2020

