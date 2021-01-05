Ruslaan Mumtaz To Play A Magician In Upcoming Fantasy Show 'Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble'

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz will soon be seen in a new drama show on Dangal TV which will also have entertaining content for kids. The show, which has been titled Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble, is expected to be a fanatasy drama. Ruslaan is quite elated about the project as he has been a fan of fantasy shows and movies himself. In a recent interaction, he stated that the show reminds him of Harry Potter and being a fan, he wouldn’t miss such a show for sure. He is also confident about the content as he believes kids would love to watch and grow from it.

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is all set to feature in the latest television show, Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble, which will air on Dangal TV. The plot of the show revolves around magic and the actor will be seen portraying the role of a magician who has unique ways of dealing with troubles and problems. Ruslaan Mumtaz recently spoke about the fresh opportunity and how he has been looking forward to exploring his acting skills. He said that Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble is a fantasy show about magicians and magic which is something similar to the Harry Potter movies. He said that he is a huge fan of the genre and hence, he wanted to be a part of such a show for a long time.

Ruslaan Mumtaz further added that when he heard the script for Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble for the first time, he was fascinated and intrigued with the creative storytelling. The story is quite different from what he has come across and been a part of in the past. He believes that the show and the role will give him an opportunity to challenge the actor that he has nurtured over the years. He is quite confident about the show and strongly believes that it will strike a chord with the vast audience base of Dangal TV channel. The cast line up and other details about Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble is yet to be revealed by the makers.

