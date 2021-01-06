Sukirti Kandpal Says 'Story 9 Months Ki' Challenges The Damsel In Distress Stereotype

As Sukirti Kandpal’s latest show Story 9 Months Ki has been airing on television, she recently spoke about her experience and also stated how the idea behind the show aligns with her own beliefs. She even talked about how she chooses any script and also about her current character, Alia, on the show. As Story 9 Months Ki plot is about an independent woman who decides to become a single mother through IVF, Sukirti was also asked related questions on motherhood. Read ahead to know more.

According to reports by Mid Day, Story 9 Months Ki actor Sukirti Kandpal was asked about how she chooses a script, to which she responded that her process of selection had always been instinctive and she always goes with her gut feeling.

With reference to Story 9 Months Ki plot, she was also asked how the show was tackled differently as there have already been films with a similar subject. She then stated that mostly, the story revolved around a couple who cannot get pregnant and then choose IVF, but in the show, her character decides to embrace motherhood as a single woman.

She was also asked that since several shows depict their protagonists as independent women at first, but then reduce them to a damsel in distress, would the story of the show have the same line of thought. She then responded that her character Alia was not a damsel in distress and had control of her life and knew what she wanted, both personally and professionally. Her character walks out of a marriage when she knows about her husband’s infidelity and breaks the stereotype.

Sukirti Kandpal was also asked about how her realistic tale of a single mother would grab audiences' eyes among the saas-bahu drama. She answered it by saying how television had set audiences who would find it difficult to see an independent woman doing it all on her own, but she wouldn’t hold them responsible as they had been fed a certain kind of narrative. She then added how the web had a younger audience who would be more welcoming of such opinions.

Sukirti also opened about how a woman could be regarded as a rebel if she plans to do something unconventional as compared to a man. She then added that she wasn't a rebel and simply did what she wanted to do and this was how she was similar to her character Alia.

Sukirti also revealed that she had frozen her eggs, but hasn't thought about starting a family without a partner because her focus is only on her career. She then continued that once she feels that she is ready for it, she would revisit this question.

Sukirti Kandpal’s TV shows

Sukirti Kandpal has appeared in a variety of roles in several tv shows and now has a huge fan following. Some of Sukirti Kandpal’s TV shows that were loved by her fans are namely Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, Kaala Teeka, Dill Mill Gayye, etc.

