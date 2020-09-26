'Of Course': Aditya Narayan Confirms He'll Host Next Indian Idol Season; Answers On Neha

On September 25, playback singer-actor Aditya Narayan hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram handle. Many from his 1.4M Instagram followers grabbed the opportunity and asked Aditya about his future collaboration and projects. Amid the Q&A session, Aditya Narayan also confirmed that he will host the upcoming season of the popular Indian singing reality show, Indian Idol. While replying to a fan, who asked, "Sir, will you host the upcoming season of Indian Idol?", Aditya replied, "Of course!". Scroll down to take a look at Aditya Narayan's Instagram story.

Aditya Narayan talks about Indian Idol:

Other than questions about professional life, the 33-year-old singer also answered several questions about his favourite artists and movies. Narayan revealed who his personal heroes were and what he wanted to do in life. On the other side, Aditya also refuted the rumours of dating singer Neha Kakkar and revealed the details of his current crush. His entire Q&A session can be found on his Instagram story.

A peek into Aditya Narayan's Instagram

Interestingly, the Shaapit actor is an active social media user as he keeps sharing the details of his whereabouts with his followers and fans. A few days back, he shared a selfie and informed his fans that he is under house arrest as his neighbour has been tested COVID-19 positive. He also urged his followers to stay safe.

Talking about the professional front, the singer-actor was last seen in Indian Idol 12, where he was the host. Host Aditya and judge Neha's made up romance was one of the main selling points of the season. During the show, Narayan and Kakkar's on-screen chemistry helped skyrocket the rating for Indian Idol 12. Apart from Neha, the judges' panel of Indian Idol 12 also featured music composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

On the other side, as a playback singer, he last performed in Dil Bechara. He lent his voice to the song name Mera Naam Kizie in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. Meanwhile, he recently dropped his new romantic-single, Tere Bagair, under his label.

