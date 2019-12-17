Hina Khan, An Asthma Patient And Non-smoker, Had To Smoke For A Role; Here's Why

Hina Khan, who debuted on the small screen with an Indian soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently working on her next project. After the actor became a staple at every Indian household, she appeared on reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and later Bigg Boss season 11. The actor has a loyal fan base and is well appreciated for her fashion sense by fashion enthusiasts. She recently opened up about her upcoming project.

Damaged 2: An upcoming web-series

Actor Hina Khan, who has made a place for herself in Indian television, has recently started working on a web-series called Damaged. According to reports, Damaged 2 is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements and Hina Khan will be playing the role of Gauri Batra. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman.

In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, Hina opened up about her new project. She told in the interview that her character is a complex person and is dependent on alcohol and smoking. The alcohol and smoking prevent the character from staying in her senses. Actor Hina Khan has been very vocal about the harms of smoking and has always been against smoking. The actor suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker. But to portray her character, she needed to smoke in some scenes in front of the camera. Hina Khan revealed in an interview with a media portal that she wanted to do justice to her character. She further added that although the director was concerned about the actor’s health, she decided to smoke for the scenes that she needed to.

This is the second season of the series and is being directed by Ekant Babani. The first season starred Amruta Khanvilkar. Director Ekant Babani spoke to a leading daily and said that Hina Khan is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot smoking scenes for Damaged 2 despite being a non-smoker. The show will stream on Hungama Play soon.

