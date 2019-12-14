Hina Khan Reveals Boyfriend Rocky’s REACTION To Video Of 'Raanjhana'

Television actor Hina Khan will be seen sharing screen space with fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma as the two will be seen in the music video title Raanjhana. The pair will be seen together for the first time in the song sung by Arijit Singh. Hina in an interview with an entertainment gossip website revealed how her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal reacted to the music video. She stated that Rocky was extremely excited about the video. She also added that Rocky has been insisting her to celebrate her success by asking her to party with him.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma Share A New Glimpse From 'Raanjhana' Leaving Fans Elated

See the music video

ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s Banter About Bigg Boss At Raanjhana’s Launch Is Too Cute

Hina Khan was heard saying that her boyfriend was over the moon when he heard about the video and that he has been insisting her to party with him. She added that she has been extremely busy and has had a hectic schedule, despite which he wants her to party. Hina further added that Rocky is very positive about the song and is happy that it has been released. He is sure that the song is going to be a hit, she added.

Hina was also extremely happy to share screen space with her friend from Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma. Though Priyank had previously revealed to an entertainment website that he was initially uncomfortable romancing Hina as they are great friends, however, they later managed to sail through. Priyank and Hina have been friends since Bigg Boss and have seen quite a few ups and downs together.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Stuns As A Gorgeous Bride For Her Romantic Track Raanjhana With Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma had posted a picture of the two from the set of the song. He captioned the picture saying that he tried to emote what Rocky Jaiswal feel for Hina. Talking about the song, Hina Khan stated that the camera, the costume as well as the location on which the song is shot and the song in itself is very beautiful. She even added that Raanjhana is the best project that she has been a part of.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma In Bigg Boss 13 House Once Again? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.