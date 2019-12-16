Hina Khan To Get Hitched 'Soon', Reveals Marriage Plans With Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video, Raanjhana alongside Priyank Sharma. The video was lauded for several different reasons including her performance and chemistry. Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were on a promotional spree for their music video. In an interview with a leading daily as part of her promotions, Hina Khan revealed that she will turn into a bride in her real-life very soon. She also talked about her and Rocky being soul mates and mentioned that he is her best critic. Priyank Sharma was excited when the question was asked to her and stated how it would be a vacation for him. The actor also asked Hina to plan it right so that he could party.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal share a great bond with each other. The two have been vocal about their relationship. Rocky also visited Hina when she was in the Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan, with her words, made it very clear to her fans that she would soon be getting hitched to her long-time beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Also Read| Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s banter about Bigg Boss at Raanjhana’s launch is too cute

On the work front, she was last seen playing the role of Komolika in the show Kasauti Zindagi Ka y . However, the actor left the show to focus on her other projects. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie, The Country of Blind.

Also Read| Hina Khan reveals boyfriend Rocky’s REACTION to video of 'Raanjhana'

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan WARNS Rashami Desai; says 'You've made enough mistakes'

Also Read| Hina Khan Named The Sexiest Asian Female TV Actor Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.