Hina Khan & Mohit Malhotra Are All Set To Reveal Their Story As A Powerful 'Naagin' Couple

Hina Khan is all set to dazzle the screen with her upcoming television drama Naagin. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared her look from her upcoming show. In this Instagram post, Hina Khan is posing alongside Mohit Malhotra who is playing her lover in the show.

Hina Khan & Mohit Malhotra pose in their ‘Naagin’ avatar

Hina Khan for the past few months has been happily quarantining with her family. Now, she is all ready to entertain her fans in her Naagin avatar. Khan will be playing the role of the most powerful shape-shifting serpent on the Colors show Naagin.

The channel shared a brand new look of Hina Khan from Naagin on their Instagram handle. In this small clip, Hina Khan is posing along with actor Mohit Malhotra.

Also read | Hina Khan And 'Naagin 5' Co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar Have ‘Cheel And Husn Pari’ Moment

In this brand new clip, Hina Khan is decked in jewellery and a red outfit. Whereas Mohit Malhotra is also sporting some statement jewellery with an open ethnic jacket and bottoms. In the clip, as the on-screen couple is posing together, smoke appears on the side. This little effect is adding a tone of mystery to this update.

According to Pinkvilla, the fifth season of Naagin will explain the origin of shape-shifting serpents. This origin will be explained through a love triangle that led to their existence. As mentioned earlier, Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra will be playing the role of powerful shape-shifting serpents. The third character in this love triangle will be played by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Also read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Hina Khan's Hilarious Instagram Post About Year 2020; Check It Out

Dheeraj’s character in Naagin Season 5 will be of an eagle. This eagle falls in love with the most powerful female serpent. Apart from Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Naagin’s fifth season boasts of other stellar cast members as well. Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra are all part of the cast.

According to the media portal’s report, Surbbhi has already started shooting for the fifth season thus marking her first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Mohit Sehgal was last seen in Miley Jab Hum Tum, hence his fans are quite stoked to see him in a brand new avatar.

Also read | Hina Khan Shares Slow-motion Video On 'Radha' Song From 'Naagin 5' Sets; Watch

Also read | Mohit Malhotra Excited To Work With 'Naagin 5' Co-stars Hina Khan And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.