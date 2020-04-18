Hina Khan Says She Was Treated Like A 'nobody' By Indian Designers At Cannes 2019

Hina Khan is remembered for her Cannes debut in the year 2019 as all her appearances were loved by the people around the world. In a recent interaction with an online portal, she spoke about how the reaction from Indian stylists came in as a disappointment to her. She was styled by Sayali Vaidya and wore outfits from various designers.

Hina Khan was highly appreciated by various people of the country when she made her Cannes debut in the year 2019. She slayed every look that was designed for her, which included designs from Lebanon and Australia, amongst other places. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Hina Khan spoke about how the designers treated her like a nobody. She said that foreign designers were ready to style her but the treatment from Indian designers wasn’t as pleasant. Just after Cannes 2019, a leading entertainment journalist had also passed a degrading comment on Hina Khan’s Cannes appearance, for which he was attacked by her fans while a number of celebrities came out in her support.

Hina Khan’s wish for Ekta Kapoor

Hina Kapoor recently shared a video where she was congratulating her dear friend Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji on its three-year anniversary. In the video posted, she can be heard praising Ekta Kapoor for all the work that she has done so far. She has also called her a magician while she spoke about how effortlessly Ekta Kapoor created the character Komolika. Have a look at the video from Hina Khan’s Instagram here.

