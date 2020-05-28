Hina Khan Meets Beau Rocky Jaiswal 'after Ages'; Shares Cute Selfie

Actor Hina Khan, in the wee hours of the day, shared an adorable selfie with beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram story. In the caption, she wrote, "After ages." With a 'Love' sticker and heart, she also highlighted the date, 'Thursday 28 May 2020'. The duo looks all smiles as they happily pose for the camera. Check out Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's cute selfie here.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan also shared a slew stunning pictures from her morning walk session and penned down a message for fans. Her caption to the post read, "Life is too short. Make every outfit count. Like I always say #WorkOutInStyle. I don’t put hard work just in the workouts, I make sure I wear stylish outfits too..This makes me feel so happy while working out. My efforts make me feel so good, complete, happy, very happy from the Inside. What makes you happy?"

Hina Khan's photos in her pretty gym wear are nothing but gorgeous. The Lines actor is seen donning a green floral bralette and jeggings. Not to miss her grey sports shoes that very well match her attire. Hina Khan's checkered hairband completes the look. Fans in huge numbers commented on her pictures.

Hina's Eid wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Hina Khan wished fans, 'Eid Mubarak' as she posed in the salmon coloured pastel dress. In the pics, the Hacked actor looked gorgeous with her huge Jhumkas. Khan opted for the perfect stroke of eyeliner and wore a brownish lip shade. As always, fans complimented her attire and dropped endearing comments on the post.

Earlier, Rocky Jaiswal had shared a picture of himself with Hina and penned a heartfelt note. The B&W picture was shared on his Instagram story and the caption read, "The flow of time has made our foundation so strong. No matter how far apart the floors are, we’re like a tall building. We’ll always be connected. We’ll always be together!" Soon, Hina Khan reposted the photo and wrote, "Awww nice edit. Always my love."

The duo never fails to shell out relationship goals. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's pictures speak volumes of their blooming love. The couple last celebrated Holi and shared pictures on their respective social media handles.

