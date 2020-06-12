Hina Khan’s Workout Regime Makes Rohit Roy Curious, Says 'send Deets'

Hina Khan is known to be an avid fitness enthusiast. The actor never fails to give a glimpse of her rigorous workout session to her fans on social media. Recently, Hina shared a rather interesting workout regime of hers which may surely intrigue you.

Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her challenging fitness regime

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor could be seen pulling motor-like equipment while performing her upper body exercise. She can also be seen standing on circular equipment with strings attached to it as she nails some challenging squat exercises. With the instruction of her fitness trainer, Shefali Shirke, Hina Khan can be acing the exercise routine with utmost dedication.

Hina Khan seldom goes wrong with her fitness attire and so it was not a surprise that the actor was also at her stylish best during her pilates regime. She opted for a full-sleeved white crop top which she paired up with blue-printed shorts. With her hair tied to a neat bun, she chose a neon-colored bandana to complete the entire look. Take a look at Hina's unique fitness video.

Rohit Roy was left wondering about Hina Khan's unique exercise equipment

Actor Rohit Roy who clearly was curious upon seeing Hina Khan's pilates regime could not stop himself from enquiring about it. The actor asked Hina about the equipment which she has used in the exercise routine, asking her to send him further details about it. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor was quick to reply to Rohit that she has used the Motor Pilates equipment for her exercise regime.

Not only Rohit Roy, but one of the fans also replied under the post that he cannot find this particular equipment despite checking online. It seems that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant's unique workout routine has indeed left fans curious and intrigued. Take a look at Rohit Roy's comment under Hina's post.

On the work front, according to media reports, Hina Khan may be seen along with Surbhi Chandna in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural drama Naagin 5. Reportedly Ekta Kapoor and the team of Naagin 5 were looking to cast a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy. Furthermore, rumor mills are doing the round that Ekta Kapoor has already finalized the Hacked actor but Hina is yet to give her nod for the project.

