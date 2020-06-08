Hina Khan Pens Midnight Post For 'Bestest' Rocky Jaiswal, Says 'Thank You For Being You'

Hina Khan shared some lovable words for beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram story. The post read, "To my best friend, Thank you for being you and for letting me be me. Thank you for letting me feel so much like myself when I'm with you." Furthermore, she thanked Rocky for 'not making her wear masks' and listening to her 'saddest stories'. Hina khan, then, through her post also thanked Jaiswal for being the only person she ever wants to confide in.

Lastly, the quote also had a statement that read, "Thank you for loving more fiercely than anyone I know." Hina Khan tagged Rocky Jaiswal on the post and wrote, "My Bestest." Take a look at the Smartphone actor's Instagram story here.

Hina Khan's post for Rocky Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, on Sunday, poured in her wishes for Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Hina shared an adorable selfie with Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram where the two can be seen hugging each other. While penning her emotions on the same, Hina wrote, "You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware ...that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon."

Hina Khan further wrote, "But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are. Happy Happy Birthday. Dear Ekta Kapoor. You know I love you tons. Muuuuuuah #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor."

