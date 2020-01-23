Hina Khan's Experimental Outfits That Did Well For Her, See Pics

Ever since Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-lived soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Hina will soon be stepping into the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Along with being an overachiever and a very talented actor, fans also love Hina Khan for her great fashion sense. Lately, Hina has been spotted experimenting with her outfits, but it is no surprise that they worked very well for her. Read ahead to know more-

Hina Khan's experimental outfits that actually did well for her

Hina Khan donned a black colour bralette and a black high-waist frill skirt. She wore a dark blue colour blazer on top of the skirt and tied a belt at the york. She wore black colour stilettoes and wore minimal jewellery. She gave her look the final touch by applying bold and beautiful makeup with blue eye make-up. Even though it seemed to have been a disastrous idea, Hina Khan completedly rocked the look.

Hina Khan was seen posing in a white colour floral dress. The dress has a turtle neck and balloon sleeves. Hina gave her hair side partition and pinned half of them up. She wore minimal jewellery and applied nude and gorgeous makeup. Even though the outfit seemed to be a little shabby when imagined, Hina Khan looked beautiful in it and slayed the look completely.

