Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Black And White Monochrome Gown At Golds Awards 2020

The Gold Awards 2020 was held in Mumbai on November 24 and Hina Khan won big at the prestigious award show. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took home two trophies as she won Style Icon of Television Industry (female) and Style Icon of Social Media (female) awards.

Hina, who always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion, looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder, thigh-high slit, black and white monochrome gown. She tied her hair in a neat and tight bun and wore a jet-black eyeliner along with a stroke of white liner on her eyes. Like always, Hina Khan won the hearts of her fans with her style sense.

Have a look at Hina Khan's photos

The actress took to Twitter and expressed her happiness with a note. She shared a picture of herself holding both the awards. In her caption, she wrote that vision was the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If one got worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey would stand tall and inspiring, she continued. She ended her note by thanking Vikaas Kalantri who is the Founder & Owner of The Gold Awards. Actor Siddharth Shukla also took two honours. Others, such as Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Gauahar Khan, Surbhi Chandna and more were also big winners of The Gold Awards.

Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring..

Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you @VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/Xg0FIJ0YbF — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 24, 2020

Hina Khan is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in both. She was one of the Indian television industry's highest-paid actresses in 2015 and 2016.

Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. After making her debut in Bollywood with Hacked, Hina has several film projects on her list. She will soon be seen in another film titled The Lines, Wish List and North of Srinagar. She has another Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, in her kitty. In the film, she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.

