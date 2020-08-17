Hina Khan Reveals Secret Behind Her Iconic Red Lips In Latest Video, Watch Here

Hina Khan is known for being an uber-cool fashionista. The actor recently posted a video on Instagram looking gorgeous in a red lipstick shade. She also shared her lipstick hack with her fans on social media. Here's what her post is about.

Hina Khan reveals her red lips secret to fans

Hina Khan captioned her video, "My red lipstick secret" and revealed her hack to her fans. In the video, she started by saying how her fans keep asking her about the shade of her red lipstick. Hina revealed that she mixes different shades from different brands to get her desired shade.

The actor also revealed how she loves mixing shades and creating her very own lip colour. She said that she had mixed Ruby Woo and All Fired Up red shades from MAC and Grace from NARS. Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan's Fan Points Out 'flower Shower' In Intro Scenes Of Shows She's Been A Part Of

Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil also commented on her video. He wrote, "Me too I love mixing colours because u never get the perfect shade out of one brand". Take a look at his comment:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is known for her choice of bold lipstick shades. From a dark maroon to even purple, the Hacked actor seems to have worn it all. Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan & Mohit Malhotra Are All Set To Reveal Their Story As A Powerful 'Naagin' Couple

Also Read: Hina Khan And 'Naagin 5' Co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar Have ‘Cheel And Husn Pari’ Moment

Also Read: 'Naagin 5' Actor Hina Khan's Hilarious Instagram Post About Year 2020; Check It Out

In other news, Hina Khan is the latest addition to the Naagin series. She will be playing the titular role in Naagin 5. However, according to reports by SpotBoye, the actor will shoot only for a few episodes after which her character will die while the story will go on. Reports also claim that Surbhi Jyoti will then play the protagonist and apparently, Sharad Malhotra has also been roped in for Naagin 5.

Also Read: From Purple To Hot Red, When Hina Khan Rocked Bold Lip Colours

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti shared her first look as Bani from Naagin 5 on Instagram. This is the fifth season of the supernatural fantasy drama. Surbhi captioned her photo as "Hi Bani #naagin5 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #babysteps into this Giant fantasy World". Hina Khan commented on it saying "Kill it Gurl" hailing the actor's new role. Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan Shares Slow-motion Video On 'Radha' Song From 'Naagin 5' Sets; Watch

Also Read: Mohit Malhotra Excited To Work With 'Naagin 5' Co-stars Hina Khan And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Also Read: Hina Khan's Gorgeous Red Attire As 'Ichadari Naagin' Leaves Audience Stunned; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.