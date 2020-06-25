Hina Khan's Fan-made Posters For 'Naagin 5' Take Internet By Storm; See Pics

As the fifth installment of popular TV series, Naagin, is on cards, several media reports have speculated that Hina Khan will be seen playing the lead. Though neither the actor Hina Khan nor the producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed the news, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Hina playing the character of a shape-shifting snake. Recently, fans, who have taken the craze a step further, made posters of the actor as a Naagin. These posters are not only grabbing the attention of Naagin series fans but also breaking the internet. Check out a few stunning edited pictures of Hina Khan as the lead for Naagin 5 below:

READ | Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Dismisses Rumours Of Playing Lead Role In The Show

READ | Asim Riaz, Divyanka Tripathi & Kratika Sengar Roped In For Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

READ | 'Naagin 5' First Look Is Here; Fans Demand To See Hina Khan In Lead

READ | Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna To Join The Lead Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

The previous four seasons of Naagin have featured Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Anita Reddy, and Adaa Khan among others in the lead. The fourth season saw Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Reddy in the lead. Later, Rashami Desai also joined the cast but her role will be considered as a special appearance. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a farewell kind of video for Naagin 4. In the video, she was heard saying, "You guys have been outstanding, you guys have done a brilliant job. If anyone has let you guys down, it's been me. I think I have worked a little less on the story this time."

Nagin 5 details

It is reported that Ekta Kapoor has finalised Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna, but the team is waiting to get a nod from them for the project. Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast Hina Khan in the previous installment but due to the date issues, things did not work out. If online reports are something to go then the Naagin series fans can expect Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang in the lead cast of Naagin 5. In a report, published by a news portal, Shivin was asked about the same, to which, he replied that he will reveal and confirm once things are finalised. He also added that he has done a special appearance in Naagin series earlier.

Hina Khan's projects

Talking about the professional front of Hina Khan, she was last seen in the Vikram Bhatt directorial, Hacked. Earlier, Hina Khan teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the romance-drama serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina essayed the character of Komolika in the series. But after a few months, she quit the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.