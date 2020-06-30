Hina Khan Says Television Actors Are Often Looked Down Upon By Everyone

Hina Khan is inevitably one of the most loved faces on Indian television. The actor is known to wear her heart on her sleeves and speak up her mind on her various media interactions. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed to a daily on the perils of being from the TV industry.

Also Read: Hina Khan Flaunts Her New Haircut On Instagram; Says 'dear Stress, Goodbye'

Hina Khan on TV actors

Hina said that as TV actors, they are looked down upon by everyone. Even though the actor enjoys a massive fan-following she went on to make this shocking revelation. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist was also quipped on Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise who also had made a foray into Bollywood from television. On this, Hina said that Sushant had paved the way for all the TV actors to 'dream big.'

The Hacked actor added how the audience considerably looks down upon the TV actors. She added that the TV actors should not be judged for doing over-the-top performances on-screen. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor also went on to say that such a style of acting is often the requirement of the medium.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Co-star Ali Merchant Says, 'she Has Worked Really Hard For Where She Is Today'

Hina Khan on the OTT streaming platforms

Along with the TV fraternity, Hina has made her foray into the digital space too. The Damaged actor was seen in the Zee5 film, Unlock. The movie traces the journey of four friends whose lives turn upside down due to an app that is created on the dark web. Hina also spoke about the importance of the OTT streaming platforms as now many movies are being released on these mediums given the ongoing pandemic situation. She revealed on this saying that the past three months have taught the audience that the OTT streaming platforms are the new 'way forward.' She went on to say that when it comes to entertainment, there is no escaping from these platforms now.

Also Read: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai: Here's What TV Celebs Were Doing On Weekend

While recently promoting her film Unlock, the actor was also quipped by a daily that what are her three desires that she wishes to 'unlock.' To this, Hina said that she would not like to waste it on materialistic things instead she would like to ask for happiness. For the second desire, the actor added that she would like to ask for normalcy and things going back to the same as they were before the pandemic. Hina continued that for her third desire would be for her to get an opportunity to perform a superhero character if she ever gets an opportunity to do one. She added that she would love to essay a role the same as Wonder Woman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.