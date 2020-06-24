Hina Khan's Co-star Ali Merchant Says, 'she Has Worked Really Hard For Where She Is Today'

Hina Khan started her journey in the entertainment industry with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even though she has come a long way now, her co-stars and fans aways remember her for Akshara which was her character from the show. In a recent interaction with his fans, Hina Khan’s co-star Ali Merchant from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was all praise for the actor.

Ali Merchant praises Hina Khan

Ali Merchant recently conducted an online Q&A session with his fans on social media. During one such interaction, one fan asked Ali Merchant about his experience while working on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ali Merchant could not stop gushing about his co-star Hina Khan and even shared a throwback picture while doing so.

Ali Merchant was all praises for his co-star Hina Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that it is always an amazing experience to work with Hina Khan. He further added, “She has worked really hard for where she is today”. Ali Merchant also added that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one such show that every member of the team will cherish for the rest of their lives. He also added that the entire team has fond memories with each other.

Hina Khan then even went ahead and replied to Ali Merchant’s comments. She spoke about how Ali was the first-ever boy in her character, Akshara’s life. She then further wrote, “Love you Aliiiii”.

Take a look at the post here:

Hina Khan was originally paired with Ali Merchant on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They played the characters of Akshara and Rituraj respectively. However, the focus was then shifted after Naitik aka Karan Mehra entered into Akshara’s life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first premiered in 2009. It is the fourth longest-running show on Indian television. The current version of the show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. A spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was started in 2019. The spin-off stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

